Greenpeace boss Morgan to become Germany’s new climate envoy

BERLIN (AP) — Jennifer Morgan, who heads the environmental group Greenpeace International, is to become Germany’s new climate envoy. She will take on a key role in Germany’s new center-left government, which has pledged to ramp up the country’s efforts to curb global warming. Officials said Morgan will be formally announced in the new role Wednesday by German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock. Morgan, who has co-led Greenpeace since 2016, has been a prominent figure in international climate diplomacy for years. Ahead of last year’s U.N. climate conference, the American-born activist told The Associated Press that countries and companies could use the summit to “greenwash” their ongoing pollution.