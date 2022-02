GREENFIELD, Calif. (KION-TV)-- Greenfield Police along with Soledad Police arrested a man early Tuesday morning after finding ammunition and drug paraphernalia.

Greenfield Police outside Morales' home. Photo courtesy of Greenfield Police Department.

Rodrigo Morales' home was checked on a routine probation compliance check.

Photo courtesy of Greenfield Police Department.

Once the ammunition and drug paraphernalia were found Morales was arrested.

Morales was book into Monterey County Jail.