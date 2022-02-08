Firefighter injured in house fire in Hollister, no deaths reported

HOLLISTER, Calif. (KION-TV) Hollister Fire Department firefighter "walked towards the ambulance" after attending to a house fire on Marne Drive, according Fire Chief Bob Martin del Campo.

Driving on his way to the hospital to visit one of his firefighters that were injured in the structure fire, Chief told KION there were no deaths or other injuries reported in relation to the house fire.

Hollister Fire responded to a structure fire after receiving multiple calls about black smoke coming from the house at around 1:15 p.m. on Tuesday.

According to Hollister Fire, firefighters were able to contain the fire within the garage and kitchen, putting it out within 20 minutes. They're not certain where the fire started, but said the house had serious smoke and water damage.

Chief said they were able to save three houses on the court, saving about $2.4 million worth of properties.