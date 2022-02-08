Death of Reno woman found in burning car ruled a homicide

RENO, Nev. (AP) — Washoe County authorities say the death of a Reno woman whose body was found in a burning car on the Interstate 580 freeway early last Thursday is being investigated as a homicide. The Sheriff’s Office said the county Regional Medical Examiner’s Office identified the woman as 23-year-old Anna Scott. According to the Medical Examiner’s Office, Scott’s death was a homicide but cause of death remains pending further investigation. The Sheriff’s Office said it was seeking information on Scott’s movements and contacts in the hours and days before her death. No additional information was released.