7-Year-Old Survives Vicious Dog Mauling After Neighbor Chases Animal Down The Street

By Web staff

PARKER COUNTY, Texas (KTVT) — A 7-year-old boy is recovering after a neighbor’s dog attacked him when he got off his school bus, dragging the child down the street while biting his face, head and arms.

A woman heard the attack on little Conner Landers in late January 2022 and chased the dog down the 1400-Block of Lynock Lane, near Reno with a large stick.

The dog, described as a brown and black brindle boxer/bullmastiff mixed-breed, had escaped its fenced yard and attacked Landers for unknown reasons, according to police. When the neighbor attempted to stop the attack, the dog went toward her, forcing her back to her yard.

Emergency personnel transported Landers to a hospital in Fort Worth where he was treated for his injuries.

His mother, Cassandra Ware, said he spent several days in the hospital after he suffered numerous lacerations to his face and arms with puncture wounds to his scalp and neck from being bitten. She described the attack as a “mauling.” Ware also said Conner had multiple bruises on his chest and legs. He will need physical therapy to regain the use of his arm and learn to write again.

“He underwent more than three hours of surgery to repair nerve damage to his face and to close more than two dozen lacerations his face, head and body,” said Cassandra Ware. “The doctors anticipate he will need several more surgeries to repair additional nerve damage to his face and to repair his tear duct.”

Hospital staff told Ware that the neighbor who chased the dog saved Landers’ life.

Sheriff’s Office Animal Control Supervisor Karen Kessler initiated a fundraising effort to benefit Landers.

“We just wanted to do something to help Conner on his long road to recovery,” Kessler said, adding the fundraising efforts were initiated to help ease the burden of Conner’s medical bills and to thank the neighbor for saving Landers’ life.

Kessler set up an account for the child at Plains Capital Bank 1001 Santa Fe Drive in Weatherford. Anyone wishing to contribute, can contact the bank at (817) 598-5400, and donate to the Conner Lander’s Benefit Account, according to the Parker County Sheriff’s Office.

The woman who saved Landers was already awarded $500 from fundraising efforts.

“We commend Conner’s neighbor for her bravery and quick actions in saving him,” said Sheriff Russ Authier. “We are praying for Conner to make a full recovery.”

The dog that attacked Landers was routinely quarantined and was humanely euthanized last week due to the severity of the attack, police said.

Testing was performed on the dog by the Department of Health, and it was not found to have rabies. The dog’s owner, identified as Patti Jean Bell-Neveling, 49, was arrested Monday on a third-degree felony charge of attack by dog resulting in serious bodily injury warrant. Her bond has not been set.

Sheriff Authier said the case is currently under active investigation by the Sheriff’s Criminal Investigations Division.

