Teens arrested in Hollister for shoplifting alcohol, gun found

HOLLISTER, Calif. (KION-TV)- Hollister Police arrested a few teen suspects Sunday night and found large quantities of alcohol and an unregistered firearm.

Officers received multiple calls of people shoplifting huge amounts of alcohol from Safeway.

An officer spotted a vehicle matching a description given by a caller in the area of the Hwy. 25 bypass at Santa Ana Rd.

Firearm found in teen alcohol theft arrest. Photo courtesy of Hollister Police Department.

The officer pulled over the vehicle and detained an 18-year-old driver and 17-year-old passengers.

After searching the vehicle the officer found the stolen alcohol and an unregistered handgun.

The driver was arrested and charged for the weapon, being a minor in possession of alcohol and contributing to the delinquency of minors.

One of the minors was placed on a probation hold, in addition to other charges.

The remaining passengers are facing charges in this case as well.