Santa Cruz County Covid-19 testing site to move

SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, Calif. (KION-TV)- Santa Cruz County announces that its OptumServe COVID-19 testing site at Ramsay Park will move to 500 Westridge Dr. in Watsonville beginning on Fe. 9.

The hours will be from Wednesday to Sunday from 7 a.m. to 6:45 p.m. (it will be closed from 11 a.m. to noon & 4 p.m. to 5 p.m.)

"I'd like to thank the City of Watsonville Parks and Rec for their partnership the last 21 months, allowing us to use Ramsay Park as a testing site." Dr. Cal Gordon of the Santa Cruz County Deputy Health Office said."The new location, which is just over a mile from Ramsay Park, will continue to provide free testing Wednesday through Sunday."

To make an appointment go here or call 888-634-1123.