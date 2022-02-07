Skip to Content
News
By
Published 6:24 PM

Pacific Grove Police arrest 2 for catalytic converter theft

Walker / Amazon.com, Inc.

PACIFIC GROVE, Calif. (KION-TV)-- Police received made an arrest of two suspects and found tools and a catalytic converter in plain view on Saturday.

At 3:30 p.m. officers received a call of suspicious activity in the area of Spruce and 9th St. after hearing the sounds of power tools.

When officers arrived they pulled the suspects over as they attempted to get away.

The two suspects from Merced were arrested and taken to Monterey County Jail.

They face charges of grand theft, conspiring crimes, possession of burglary tools and driving with a suspended license.

News

Ricardo Tovar

Assignment/ Web Manager for KION News Channel 5/46 and Telemundo 23

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content