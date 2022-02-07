Pacific Grove Police arrest 2 for catalytic converter theft

PACIFIC GROVE, Calif. (KION-TV)-- Police received made an arrest of two suspects and found tools and a catalytic converter in plain view on Saturday.

At 3:30 p.m. officers received a call of suspicious activity in the area of Spruce and 9th St. after hearing the sounds of power tools.

When officers arrived they pulled the suspects over as they attempted to get away.

The two suspects from Merced were arrested and taken to Monterey County Jail.

They face charges of grand theft, conspiring crimes, possession of burglary tools and driving with a suspended license.