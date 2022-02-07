DUI arrest made during Salinas double murder investigation

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)-- Salinas Police said they arrested a man for felony DUI while they were investigating a double homicide on Saturday night on the 300 block of Towt St. across from Closter Park.

Police said while access was blocked off to the street a vehicle was driven through yellow tape and barricades and nearly hit several officers.

The driver only stopped after they crashed with a parked patrol car.

When being detained a breathalyzer test was conducted and the driver was found to be three times over the legal limit.

Police said the driver showed obvious signs of being under the influence of alcohol.

The driver sustained minor injuries and no officers were hurt.

The suspect was arrested and booked into Monterey County Jail.

No damage was done to the crime scene due to the suspect not driving in the secured area.