One person reported dead as authorities respond to shooting at Washington state supermarket, officials say

By Paul P. Murphy, CNN

At least one person has died after a shooting at a grocery store in the southern Washington city of Richland, authorities said Monday.

Dennis Morris with the Benton County coroner’s office told CNN they have been notified of at least one fatality at the Fred Meyer in Richland.

The coroner’s office has not been dispatched to the scene, Morris said.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives confirmed to CNN it received a call for assistance for an active shooter situation at the store.

ATF Seattle field office spokesperson Jason Chudy also confirmed to CNN that special agents from their Yakima, Washington, field office were en route to support the Richland Police Department with the active shooter investigation.

“This is still an active scene,” Richland police officials wrote on social media. “Please continue to avoid the area. The suspect has not yet been located.”

The department also posted a photo of a man pushing a shopping cart and wrote: “If you recognize this individual or have any information on his whereabouts, please call Non- Emergency dispatch at 509-628-0333.”

The police department in nearby Kennewick posted a photo on Twitter of the man, saying: “The Richland Police Department is seeking information on the identity and location of the pictured suspect and suspect vehicle in relation to a shooting at the Richland Fred Meyer. The suspect should be considered armed and dangerous.”

There were no immediate details on how many people had been shot.

The FBI and state patrol are also involved in the investigation.

Several nearby schools are on lockdown, police said.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

CNN’s Sharif Paget and Jenn Selva contributed to this report.