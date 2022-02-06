U.S. airborne infantry troops in Poland amid Ukraine tension

RZESZOW-JASIONKA, Poland (AP) — Hundreds of troops of the U.S. 82nd Airborne Division are expected to arrive in southeastern Poland near the border with Ukraine. President Joe Biden has ordered the deployment of 1,700 soldiers there amid fears of a Russian invasion of Ukraine. The elite airborne infantry troops are expected Sunday at the Rzeszow-Jasionka airport, some 90 kilometers (56 miles) from Poland’s border with Ukraine. Their commander is Maj. Gen. Christopher Donahue, who was the last American soldier to leave Afghanistan Aug. 30. Biden has ordered additional U.S. troops deployed to Poland, Romania and Germany to demonstrate America’s commitment to NATO’s eastern flank. Some 4,000 U.S. troops have been stationed in Poland since 2017, on a rotating basis.