Olympics Live: IOC head meets with tennis player Peng Shuai

BEIJING (AP) — Chinese tennis player Peng Shuai has met with International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach in Beijing. The IOC says the meeting took place over dinner Saturday and IOC member Kirsty Coventry also attended. Coventry and Peng attended the China-Norway mixed curling match that night. Peng briefly disappeared from public view in November after she accused a Chinese official of sexual assault on her verified Weibo social media. The post was swiftly removed. Peng has told a French newspaper in an interview published Monday that international concern over her well-being is based on “an enormous misunderstanding.” She denied having accused the Chinese official of sexual assault.