Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo Grand Champion Steer ‘Steve’ Fetches Record $310K

By Web Staff

Click here for updates on this story

FORT WORTH, Texas (KTVT) — The winner is… Steve!

Steve is the 2022 Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo Grand Champion steer.

The 1,389-pound European Cross sold for a stock show record $310,000.

Tristan Himes from Sterling City 4-H raised Steve.

The 125th annual Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo ended Saturday night.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.