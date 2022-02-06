Skip to Content
10 gambling machines, cash, drugs seized in raid on illegal game room in Kalihi area

Ten illegal gambling machines were seized during a raid in Kalihi on Thursday.
By Web Staff

    HONOLULU, Hawaii (KITV) — Ten illegal gambling machines were seized during a raid in Kalihi on Thursday.

Honolulu Police officials say the Narcotics/Vice Division raided the illegal game room, located near N. School Street and Gulick Avenue, Thursday evening.

Officers seized a total of 10 machines as well as an undisclosed amount of cash and drugs, according to HPD.

HPD says that illegal gambling may be reported to the Narcotics/Vice 24-hour hotline at (808) 723-3933.

