PD: Man arrested after crashing into garage

By Evan Sobol

PLAINFIELD, Connecticut (WFSB) — A man is charged with operating under the influence after he crashed his truck into a garage in Plainfield.

Police say they responded to the incident on Norwich Road around 5:13 p.m. Friday evening.

Michael Driscoll, 61, of Sterling, lost control of his vehicle in a driveway before traveling across the road in reverse and hitting the garage, Plainfield police said.

The garage was heavily damaged.

“Driscoll was assisted out of the vehicle by the Plainfield Fire Department through the driver’s side window,” police said.

Driscoll was charged with operating under the influence and unsafe backing.

He was taken to Plainfield Backus Emergency Care Center for minor injuries.

The Plainfield Police Department, Plainfield Fire Department, and American Legion Ambulance responded to the crash.

Driscoll was released on a $500 bond and is scheduled to appear in Danielson Superior Court on February 28.

