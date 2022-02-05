Butler, Adebayo lead Heat past frustrated Hornets 104-86

By STEVE REED

AP Sports Writer

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Jimmy Butler scored 27 points, Bam Adebayo added 20 points and 12 rebounds and the Miami Heat handed the slumping Charlotte Hornets their fourth straight loss 104-86. Tyler Herro added 19 points behind five 3-pointers for Miami, which scored 27 points off 20 Charlotte turnovers while holding the Hornets to 38.4% shooting from the floor. Terry Rozier had 16 points and Miles Bridges had 15 points for Charlotte. The Hornets fell to 1-9 on the second night of back-to-backs. Miami outscored Charlotte 35-8 in the third quarter to take control.