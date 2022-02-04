Woman killed in Oroville mass shooting identified, daughter shot in face

OROVILLE, Calif. (KION-TV)- A woman that was shot and killed in a mass shooting inside a Greyhound bus headed for Los Angeles Wednesday night has been identified.

The Butte County Sheriff's Office said that 43-year-old Karin Dalton of Seattle, Washington was killed.

Dalton was traveling with her 14-year-old son and 11-year-old daughter to start a new life in New Mexico, the Butte County District Attorney Mike Ramsey told KION.

Dalton's 11-year-old daughter was among one of the victims and was shot twice in the face and will be permanently scarred and is expected to be released from the hospital Friday, Ramsey said.

At 7:35 p.m., outside an am-pm store, suspect Asaahdi Coleman fired several shots inside a Greyhound bus and ran to a nearby Walmart, where he stripped naked and was arrested by authorities, according to the Butte County Sheriff's Office.

Asaahdi Coleman. Photo courtesy of Butte County Sheriff's Office.

Coleman fired the shots at the front of the bus and a dozen 9mm shell casings were found during the investigation said, Ramsey.

The other three victims are:

A pregnant 25-year-old woman from Las Vegas who remains in critical condition, but her condition has improved.

A 38-year-old Joshua Fulbright from Oaklahoma who has minor inuries after a bullet hit the back of his skull after losing power from hitting another target.

A 32-year-old man from Portland, Oregon who sustained multiple gunshot wounds and is in critical condition after having undergone several surgeries.

Coleman was scheduled for an arraignment hearing Friday in Butte County Jail but did not want to come out of his cell.

His arraignment is now scheduled for Feb. 9 at 8:30 a.m.