Judge awards millions to lawyers in Flint water settlement

By ED WHITE

Associated Press

DETROIT (AP) — A judge has awarded about $40 million to the lead attorneys in a $626 million lawsuit settlement related to the Flint water crisis. Millions in additional legal fees will be carved out in the months ahead as claimants get paid. The decision is one of the last major rulings in a landmark deal to settle lawsuits against Flint and the state of Michigan over the failure to properly treat corrosive water. Lead flowed through old pipes in 2014 and 2015 as a result. Flint residents are likely to net more than $400 million when fees are subtracted. The settlement covers Flint children who were exposed to the water, adults who can show an injury, certain business owners and anyone who paid water bills.