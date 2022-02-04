Funeral arrangements set for Vancouver Police Officer, Donald Sahota

By SPENCER THOMAS

VANCOUVER, Washington (KPTV) — After the loss of Vancouver police officer, Donald Sahota, the Vancouver Police Department spoke out for the first time since the tragic incident.

In a press conference at Vancouver Police Headquarters, Vancouver Police Chief, James McElvain, spoke about who Donald Sahota was as a person and an officer.

McElvain went on to give a message written by Sahota’s family and two children stating, “While police officers are heroes they are also human beings. We are a law enforcement family, we understand that this is one of the hardest jobs in the world, often involving split second decisions that mean life or death. We would like everyone to know that we hold no ill feelings toward the Clark County Sheriff’s office or the deputy involved in this tragedy and hope others can show them grace as well.”

Chief McElvain went on to say that this is the first officer to pass away in the line of duty at the Vancouver Police Department since 1883. He said Sahota was an integral part of training for officers within the last eight years and his death has brought great sadness to the entire force.

“I can see it within the way our officers are carrying themselves that they are hurting,” says McElvain.

VPD has placed a memorial vehicle outside of their headquarters where community members have left balloons, notes, and flowers in memory of officer Sahota.

One community member, Hollie Lane, dropped off flowers and balloons near the car and told FOX 12 she didn’t know Sahota personally, but she didn’t have to for the situation to hit home.

“My father was in law enforcement, and I have friends that are too. Police need to know that we support them, we love them, and we are here for them,” says Lane.

