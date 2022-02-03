Greg McMichael won’t plead to hate crime in Arbery death

By RUSS BYNUM

Associated Press

SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — The man who initiated the deadly chased that led to the killing of Ahmaud Arbery has reversed course and decided not to plead guilty to a federal hate crime charge. A defense attorney for Greg McMichael announced the decision in a legal filing late Thursday in U.S. District Court. The filing says McMichael has elected to stand trial for a second time in Arbery’s 2020 killing. McMichael and his son, Travis McMichael, had planned to enter guilty pleas in court on Monday when a judge rejected terms of a plea deal that was met with stiff objections by Arbery’s parents. The McMichaels and a neighbor were convicted of Arbery’s murder in November but still face federal charges. Travis McMichael was to decide by Friday whether to move forward with a guilty plea.