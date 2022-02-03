Arrest made in 2019 murder of Hamden father

By MATT MCFARLAND

NEW HAVEN, Connecticut (WFSB) — After more than two years, New Haven police say they have an arrest warrant for a deadly shooting that claimed the life of a father.

The alleged gunman has been locked up for two years on separate charges, but detectives continued to work the case, and police say they have some justice for the family.

36-year-old Curtis McCray Jr. was shot and killed in the early morning hours of October 26, 2019.

Police say a number of shots had been fired in the area of Shelton Street in the Newhallville neighborhood.

Officers found McCray, a father from Hamden, unresponsive.

He was rushed to the hospital where he died from his injuries.

Detectives spent the last two years conducting interviews, following leads, and obtaining search warrants and recently secured an arrest warrant for 37-year-old Michael Holmes, for murder and criminal possession of a firearm.

According to judicial records, Holmes has been locked up since November 2019, just a few weeks after the murder.

New Haven officers picked him up for criminal possession of a firearm and carrying a pistol without a permit.

“The community was instrumental in putting some of these pieces together. We talk about that often, how important community involvement in some of these cases are and this is one of those that we can say thanks, we are thankful for the community’s help in this being able to bring this case toward,” said New Haven Police Acting Chief Renee Dominguez.

“I’m so glad that justice, as far as I’m concerned, has been served. I just feel a relief that my son is going to rest in peace now,” said Angela McCray, Curtis’ mother. “My daughter-in-law, my grandkids. They’re going to miss their father, but he will always be in their hearts.”

With the new charge Holmes is being held on $1.5 million.

