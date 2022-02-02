Man cleared of all charges in Vegas case called a hate crime

LAS VEGAS (AP) — An Air Force veteran who had been accused of a hate crime attack on an Asian American bubble tea shop owner in Las Vegas has been cleared of all charges after a judge was told no racial comments were evident and the business owner pulled a gun before the two men fought and a shot was fired. A Las Vegas judge dismissed all charges Tuesday against 36-year-old Anthony Dishari. The man’s attorney said Wednesday he’s not racist and has been exonerated. A prosecutor says the fight may have amounted to self-defense. The tea shop owner has not been charged with a crime, but he received face and rib injuries in the late Saturday fight that led to Dishari’s arrest.