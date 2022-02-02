Kate takes over from Prince Harry as patron of English rugby

By Lianne Kolirin, CNN

The Duchess of Cambridge has become the official patron of English rugby, a role previously held by her brother-in-law, Prince Harry.

From Wednesday, she becomes the figurehead for the Rugby Football League (RFL) and the Rugby Football Union (RFU) — patronages bestowed upon her by the Queen.

The honorary titles were returned by Harry after he stepped down as a working member of the royal family in early 2020. The move makes Kate the first royal to officially receive one of the Sussexes’ former patronages.

Tweeting about the news, the Duchess of Cambridge said: “I am so thrilled to become Patron of the @TheRFL and @EnglandRugby

“Two fantastic organisations who are committed to harnessing the power that sport can have in bringing communities together and helping individuals flourish.

“I look forward to working with them across all levels of the games, and to cheering England on in what promises to be an exciting year for both sports! C”

The announcement was accompanied by a short video clip that started with Kate, dressed in black and blue sportswear, throwing a rugby ball in the air, then appearing to pass it to a host of other players in a slickly edited montage. She is later seen spinning the ball on her index finger.

Established in 1895, the RFL is the national governing body for the game of rugby league in the UK, covering all forms of grassroots and the professional game, including women’s and wheelchair rugby.

The Rugby Football Union is the national governing body for grassroots and elite rugby union in England. With 1,900 member clubs — and founded in 1871 — it is one of the largest sports organizations in the country.

The main difference between the two branches of the sport is that rugby league — popular in the north of England — is played on a smaller pitch with 13 players, compared with rugby union’s 15.

As England prepares to play Wales at rugby union later this month, the new role puts Kate in direct opposition to her husband, Prince William, who is patron of the Welsh Rugby Union.

Hours after the announcement, she met a host of England players, coaches and referees in the flesh on the pitch at Twickenham Stadium in London for a training session.

The duchess met with members of the men’s and women’s squads and their coaching teams as they prepare for rugby union’s Six Nations Championship — which begins Saturday — while also hearing about the impact the pandemic has had on the sport.

She also joined the players for a skills session on the pitch, run by head England coach Eddie Jones.

A statement issued by Kensington Palace, the official residence of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, welcomed the patronages, which, it said, “closely align with Her Royal Highness’ longstanding passion for sport and the lifelong benefits it can provide, both within our communities and on an individual level.”

The future Queen is a keen sportswoman who, according to the Royal Family’s website, believes sport “has the power to engage, educate and inspire and change lives for the better.” She is royal patron of several other sport-related institutions, including the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club and the Lawn Tennis Association.

