Doctors seeking health equity undeterred by neo-Nazi protest

BOSTON (AP) — Two doctors who have been working to establish greater equity in health care for people of color say they are undeterred by a recent protest outside Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston by neo-Nazis who claimed the doctors are “anti-white.” Dr. Michelle Morse and Dr. Bram Wispelwey have been or are affiliated with Brigham and Women’s. They told GBH News for a story Wednesday that their approach to health care addresses the concerns of those who have consistently been left behind by modern medicine. About two dozen protesters outside the hospital on Jan. 22 held a banner that said “B and W Hospital Kills Whites.”