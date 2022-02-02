Bengals hope Burrow-Chase connection produces Super Bowl win

By MITCH STACY

AP Sports Writer

CINCINNATI (AP) — Quarterback Joe Burrow and receiver Ja’Marr Chase made history together at LSU, now they’re trying to win the Super Bowl for the Cincinnati Bengals. Since the two became teammates in 2018 at LSU, they have played in seven postseason games and won every one, breaking NCAA and NFL records along the way. If the duo can extend the streak by one more game, they will be Super Bowl champions. Their postseason stretch together includes 4-0 in two seasons at LSU, including the 2019 national championship. Then as Cincinnati Bengals teammates they’ve won three playoff games in three weeks.