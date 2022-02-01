SKorea says it has reached $1.6 billion arms deal with Egypt

CAIRO (AP) — South Korea says it has reached a $1.6 billion arms deal with Egypt a week after President Joe Biden’s administration approved another massive arms sale to the Middle Eastern nation. The office of President Moon Jae-in in Seoul said Tuesday the deal to provide K9 self-propelled howitzers to Egypt is the country’s biggest export contract for the weapon. It is manufactured by Hanwha Defense. Moon’s office did not provide further details on the deal, including how many of the howitzers Egypt will acquire. Egypt is one of the world’s leading arms importers. It has in recent years upgraded its military, striking massive arms deals with Western nations and Russia.