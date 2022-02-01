Santa Cruz County approves partnership to expand broadband acess

SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, Calif.- The County of Santa Cruz has partnered with Cruzio Internet to help expand broadband access to underserved and unserved areas in the county.

The project is being funded through a $500,000 County grant from the American Rescue Plan Act and Cruzio Internet will match 150% of the funds.

The funds will be used to expand the Equal Acess Santa Cruz program that gives internet access to affordable housing developments and lower-income neighborhoods in the county.

The goal of this all is to bridge the digital divide and bring low- and no-cost high-speed internet access to 4,000 homes in Santa Cruz County.

“Reliable, affordable internet access is a basic right," Supervisor Zach Friend said. "We are committed to addressing digital inequality in our community and ensuring that all households have the internet access they need for work, school, healthcare, and more."

The concern is also for local students who need better internet access to keep up with school work.



