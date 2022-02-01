Ronnie Wood unveils Rolling Stones artwork, talks tour hopes

By HILARY FOX

Associated Press

LONDON (AP) — Ronnie Wood has unveiled his latest work of art: a giant abstract painting of the Rolling Stones. Unveiled on the corner of the aptly named Wood Lane and Ariel Way in the Shepherd’s Bush neighborhood, the music star painted his name on a billboard showing his work. Called “Abstract Performance,” it’s based on Picasso’s “The Three Dancers” and shows him on stage with the rest of the Stones: Charlie Watts, Keith Richards and Mick Jagger. He completed the painting in 2020 and there are also others in the series, all depicting but Mick Jagger without any clothes on. The Rolling Stones hope to play a summer tour this year.