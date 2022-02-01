Police activity at Everett Alvarez High School in Salinas

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV) Salinas Police activity was reported at Everett Alvarez High School in Salinas as they responded to reports of a person with a gun on campus.

According to the Salinas Union High School District, there was no gun on campus and they currently don't know of any arrests made.

The school was on locked down, however it's since been lifted.

When asked if there was a toy gun involved, the district said no and that they're working on a statement regarding the incident.

This is a developing story.