N. Korean leader Kim attends concert glorifying his power

By KIM TONG-HYUNG

Associated Press

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea says leader Kim Jong Un and his wife attended a Lunar New Year’s Day concert in Pyongyang where he received thunderous cheers from artists and audience members who praised him for heralding a “new era” of national power. The North’s state media has been highlighting Kim’s leadership following a spree of missile tests in January, attempting to pressure Washington over deadlocked nuclear negotiations after two years of pandemic border closures and economic decay. The launches included Sunday’s test of an intermediate-range missile potentially capable of reaching Guam, which signaled a resumption of major weapons testing that Kim had suspended in 2018 while initiating diplomacy with then-U.S. President Donald Trump.