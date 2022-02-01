Minor League Baseball to do outreach in Black communities

NEW YORK (AP) — Minor League Baseball is launching an outreach program focused on the Black community called “The Nine,” which is designed to honor and celebrate the historic impact of Black baseball pioneers and civil rights leaders. The Nine is named in honor of the number Jackie Robinson wore during his only season playing in the minor leagues with the Triple-A Montreal Royals in 1946. It will aim to connect existing Black community-focused development efforts with new national programming and future special events in a coordinated campaign. The initiative follows Minor League Baseball’s Latino fan-engagement platform introduced in 2017 that included 76 teams last season.