International orchestras tour US for 1st time in 2 years

By RONALD BLUM

Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — The Royal Philharmonic became the first international orchestra to tour the U.S. since February 2020, completing a 14-concert, nine-city U.S. tour at Carnegie Hall. The traveling party was tested daily as it performed in California, Florida, Virginia, New Jersey and New York. Music director Vasily Petrenko told the audience on Monday night that “to us it means that everything is possible, in even such difficult circumstance.” Musicians who tested positive were left behind in their hotel rooms to isolate. The Vienna Philharmonic is to perform in New York from Feb. 25-27 and in Naples, Florida, on March 1-2.