Embarrassed burglar leaves $200, flees home with his AR-15

Associated Press

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — The first surprise for a pair of suburban homeowners in New Mexico was finding an armed burglar in their house. The second was that he apologized, and gave them $200 before fleeing the area. A Santa Fe County Sheriff’s report says the man left the money for a window he’d broken to get in the house, where he slept, dined and drank some beer. The report says the homeowners talked to the man as he packed up his duffel back and an AR-15 rifle. He told them he was running from someone, and that his car had broken down. Deputies later followed the man’s trail into a nearby ditch but didn’t find him.