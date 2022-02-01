Cruise offers public first driverless rides in San Francisco

The Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Autonomous vehicle taxis are up and running in San Francisco and the public has been invited to try one out. Employees of General Motors and its autonomous vehicle subsidiary Cruise have been testing out the service for weeks, but on Tuesday Cruise posted a signup page for anyone to reserve a free — for now — ride in one. In a blog post Tuesday, Interim CEO Kyle Vogt said Cruise is the first to offer driverless taxis in a major U.S. city and that the milestone triggered an $1.35 billion investment from Softbank, which already put $900 million into the company.