Vista, Evergreen to take Citrix private in $16.5B deal

By MICHELLE CHAPMAN

AP Business Writer

Affiliates of investment firms Vista Equity Partners and Evergreen Coast Capital are taking cloud computing company Citrix Systems Inc. private in an all-cash deal valued at $16.5 billion. Citrix shareholders will receive $104 in cash per share. The transaction includes the assumption of Citrix debt, but the amount of debt was not specified. Vista and Evergreen plan to combine Citrix with one of Vista’s portfolio companies, Tibco Software. The combined businesses will serve 400,000 customers, with 100 million users in 100 countries.