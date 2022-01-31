US defender George Bello joins Bundesliga club Bielefeld

BIELEFELD, Germany (AP) — United States defender George Bello has joined German first division team Arminia Bielefeld from Atlanta United on the last day of the winter transfer period. The German club says 20-year-old Bello signed a deal through June 2026. Bielefeld was promoted as second division champion in 2020, but in the Bundesliga it’s fighting relegation. Atlanta says Bello is the club’s first homegrown player to play in one of Europe’s top five leagues. Bello represented the United States at youth level before making his senior debut a year ago in a friendly against Trinidad and Tobago. He has since made another five appearances.