France: Man tried over killing 8-year-old girl, other crimes

By NICOLAS VAUX-MONTAGNY

Associated Press

GRENOBLE, France (AP) — A former dog trainer goes on trial Monday in the French city of Grenoble accused of kidnapping and killing an 8-year-old girl at a wedding in the Alps. The investigation led authorities to suspect the man in other crimes around France. The search for Maëlys, and the gruesome discovery of her body six months later, gripped France and tore the girl’s family apart. The suspect, Nordahl Lelandais, was a guest at the wedding. He eventually confessed to killing her. He has since been convicted for another murder, and is also accused of sexual violence against three underage cousins.