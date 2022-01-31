Felon arrested in Hollister after pursuit

HOLLISTER, Calif. (KION-TV)- A man was arrested after an officer observed them driving recklessly near Meridian St. near the Hwy 25 intersection on Tuesday.

Daniel Perez, 24, of Hollister was said to have been driving onto oncoming traffic to turn on Hwy 25.

The officer recognized Perez and knew he had an active warrant for his arrest but while trying to conduct a traffic stop Perez refused to stop, according to police.

A short pursuit ensued and the suspect nearly lost control of their vehicle near Hwy 25 and Santa Ana Rd. causing him to collide with a curb on Falconi Way and Harbor Ct.

Perez was arrested and booked into San Benito County Jail with a bail set at $110,001.

After a search of his vehicle, he is facing drug sales and drug paraphernalia offense charges.

Perez also has seven outstanding warrants for possession of a concealed and loaded firearm, possession of a gun by a felon, carrying a concealed weapon in public, a Post Release Community Supervision (PRCS) violation warrant and a prior pursuit charge.