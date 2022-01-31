Auburn offensive coordinator resigns citing personal reasons

AUBURN, Ala. (AP) — Auburn offensive coordinator Austin Davis is resigning less than six weeks after taking the job. Tigers coach Bryan Harsin and Davis both said Monday the newly hired coordinator and quarterbacks coach was leaving for personal reasons. Davis says he has decided “to step away from coaching football” and wants to spend more time with his family. Harsin fired Mike Bobo after a 6-6 regular season and hired Davis from the Seattle Seahawks on Dec. 18. Defensive coordinator Derek Mason also left and was hired for the same job at Oklahoma State.