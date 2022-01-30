Skip to Content
Nadal wins Australian Open for record 21st major title

By JOHN PYE
AP Sports Writer

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Rafael Nadal has won a men’s record 21st Grand Slam singles title with a comeback five-set victory over second-ranked Daniil Medvedev in the Australian Open final. He had to do it the hard way after Medvedev won the first two sets in a final that started late Sunday local time and ended almost 5 1/2 hours later on Monday morning. The 35-year-old Spaniard now has one more than Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic, his long-time rivals in the so-called Big Three. Nadal also became just the fourth man in history to win all four of the sport’s major titles at least twice.

