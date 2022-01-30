Escaped lioness kills keeper in Iran, prowls zoo for hours

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Iranian media is reporting that a lioness killed her keeper as he was feeding her lunch, then escaped with her male partner and prowled around a zoo before being captured, media reported. The official IRNA news agency said the 40-year-old victim, identified only by his family name, Esfandani, was putting meat through a feeding window on Sunday when the two lions managed to open their cage. Police and guards captured the couple a few hours later at the zoo in the central city of Arak, some some 200 kilometers (144 miles) southwest of the capital, Tehran. Authorities are investigating the case.