Taylor Lautner was scared to leave his house during the ‘Twilight’ craze

By Chloe Melas, CNN

Taylor Lautner says that his rise to fame was not an easy one.

“Not many things in life can come and happen overnight. Fame can,” Lautner told The Hollywood Reporter in a recent interview. “It also can disappear overnight. When I was 16, 17, 18 years old, waking up and trying to just go out for a walk or go on a date and I had 12 cars waiting outside my house to follow me wherever I’m going or show up to an airport or anywhere, and you have thousands of fans screaming.”

Lautner played Jacob Black in “The Twilight Saga” film series, which first debuted in 2008.

“In the moment, it got frustrating because you just wanted to live a normal life,” he said.

When the franchise ended, he said it was also an adjustment.

“But then when that’s taken away from you at all, you start to question yourself and start to be like ‘oh, do people not care about me anymore?’ When it goes away a little bit, you notice it, and that’s the dangerous part because that can mess with your mind,” he said.

Lautner currently stars in football film “Home Team,” which debuts Friday on Netflix.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.