SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KION-TV)- The Red Apple is donating a portion of its proceeds for the month of February to the memorial fund for a Santa Cruz County sergeant who died in the line of duty.

Photo Courtesy of Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Office

Sergeant Damon Gutzwiller was killed in June of 2020 and grew up in Santa Cruz County.

You can also donate directly at www.countyparksfriends.org/willowbrook/.