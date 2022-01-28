Roadside bomb kills 4 police in restive southwest Pakistan

QUETTA, Pakistan (AP) — Pakistani officials say a roadside bomb killed four policemen and wounded eight others as they were travelling in a restive zone of the country’s southwest. The Friday attack happened in the town of Sui in Baluchistan province. No one claimed responsibility, but suspicion fell on separatist groups who have claimed previous such attacks on security forces in the area. The provincial chief minister condemned the bombing and called it an act of terrorism. He vowed to make all efforts to arrest those who orchestrated the attack. He said the slain and wounded were part of a special local police force known as the Peace Force.