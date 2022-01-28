Miami Beach Police Officer Struck By Another Officer’s Vehicle During Arrest

By Web staff

Click here for updates on this story

MIAMI, Florida (WFOR) — A Miami Beach police officer is recovering after being injured on the job by another police officer.

Miami Beach police said officers were in the area of 22nd Street and Collins Avenue Thursday evening where they found robbery suspect Lajuan White, 29, who had reportedly stolen a woman’s purse.

White took off but was eventually caught. However, while an officer was taking him into custody another officer responding to the scene accidentally struck the officer and White with a vehicle. The officer and White were knocked to the ground.

Both were taken to an area hospital and subsequently released.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.