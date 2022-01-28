Man charged with threatening Nevada election workers’ lives

By KEN RITTER

Associated Press

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A 50-year-old Las Vegas man has been charged with threatening the lives of a Nevada election worker and others in her office who he blamed for “stealing the election.” Gjergi Luke Juncaj pleaded not guilty Thursday in U.S. District Court. His federal public defender didn’t immediately respond Friday to messages. Juncaj is accused of making the threats during four telephone calls in an 18-minute span early Jan. 7 to the Nevada secretary of state’s office. The case is the second in the nation filed by a federal Election Threats Task Force created last summer. In Texas, a man was accused last week of communicating interstate threats to Georgia.