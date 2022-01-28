Husband, Wife Both Sent To Prison After Road Rage Shootings In 2 Denver Metro Area Counties

By Logan Smith

Click here for updates on this story

CENTENNIAL, Colorado (KCNC) — Theodore Hrdlicka was sentenced to 30 years in the Colorado Department of Corrections in late November for a 2019 road rage incident during which he said he was drunk and high when he fired his gun into three vehicles.

The sentence brought an end to four cases against Hrdlicka and his wife for their actions that day.

The encounter happened Aug. 4 near South Santa Fe Drive and West Belleview Avenue in Littleton. Hrdlicka, 51, was a passenger in a gray pickup truck. His 32-year-old wife, Courtney, was driving the truck.

At one point, per prosecutors, Courtney Hrdlicka was seen kicking an SUV in traffic before returning to the driver’s seat. Theodore Hrdlicka fired a handgun at that SUV as they continued to drive. Bullets struck the SUV and two other vehicles. There were two people inside each vehicle that was struck.

No one was injured as a result of the gunfire.

Later, near the Interstate 25 and Highway 36 interchange in Adams County, Courtney Hrdlicka pulled up alongside another vehicle with a grandfather, father and son who were on a camping trip. Theodore Hrdlicka fired shots into their car, narrowly missing the young boy.

The couple was later arrested at their Adams County home.

Theodore Hrdlicka faced attempted murder charges in both cases. For his role in the Adams County shooting, he was sentenced to 25 years in prison last October. His sentences will be served simultaneously and not consecutively.

Courtney Hrdlicka also received separate 10-year sentences from Adams and Arapahoe judges last year after she pleaded guilty to First Degree Assault charges in each case. Her sentences, too, will be served at the same time.

“What kind of person randomly fires a gun at cars with people inside?” said 18th Judicial District Attorney John Kellner. “There is no excuse or explanation for such actions that put others at such great risk. This outcome is appropriate.”

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.