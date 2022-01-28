Father charged in shooting death of his 8-year-old daughter to stand trial

By Web staff

MILWAUKEE (WDJT) — A Milwaukee father charged in the shooting death of his 8-year-old daughter will stand trial. At a court hearing Thursday, Jan. 27, a judge found probable cause and ordered Michael Huddleston to stand trial on a charge of first-degree reckless homicide.

Huddleston told investigators he wanted to teach his kids about gun safety, before inadvertently firing the weapon.

Police say the young girl was shot in the chest.

Huddleston told police the gun safety was on, and called the shooting a “big mistake.”

