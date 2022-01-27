Same Sun, Different Day

WEATHER STORY

High pressure continues to play blocker on the weather pattern. Sunny, warm days with long, cool nights will continue through the end of the week. A pair of weak weather systems will sneak around the ridge, however. The first will slide by on Saturday while in the process of completely falling apart. At the moment, all I’m expecting is high cloudcover on Saturday and an increase in low clouds Sunday. Another system will come in from the north late Sunday into Monday, but it also looks to completely fall apart before it gets here. Behind it, winds shift back offshore into Tuesday.



Air Quality: GOOD to MODERATE --may be locally worse near the Colorado Fire



Colorado Fire Weather Forecast: Light winds continue with high humidity levels in the lower elevations and dry conditions up high. There is a chance that winds near Big Sur will pick up late overnight tonight, but firefighting conditions remain favorable during the day today.



Rest of Thursday: Sunny and warmer with light offshore winds early. Highs in the mid 60s to low 70s for most areas. A light sea breeze will kick in for the afternoon.

Overnight: Expect things to stay crystal clear, courtesy of offshore flow. Chilly yet again in the 30s and low 40s, some patchy frost inland. Watching for potentially gusty winds in the Big Sur area.



Friday: After cool temperatures stay through the morning, expect a sunny and slightly warmer day with highs in the mid 60s to low 70s. The sea breeze will be a bit stronger in the late afternoon.



Extended: High clouds increase into Saturday morning as a weak weather system passes by. Highs will remain seasonable to slightly warm. Sunday will be cooler with enhanced onshore flow. However, another (dry) system will pass by late Sunday into Monday without much fanfare. Winds shift back offshore behind it and could get gusty. This could lead to higher fire danger.



This week's normal temperatures:

--COASTAL CITIES--

LOW: 43ºF

HIGH: 62ºF



--INLAND CITIES--

LOW: 38ºF

HIGH: 62ºF



-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for February 4th – 10th calls for the likelihood of ABOVE normal temperatures and BELOW normal precipitation.

- El Niño/La Niña STATUS: La Niña Advisory

- Forecast into Winter: Weak La Niña



-Area drought status: “Severe Drought” for most of the viewing area southern Monterey County now reduced to “Moderate Drought”