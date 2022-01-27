Skip to Content
News
By
Published 9:02 AM

‘I don’t feel safe’: Folsom High School teen says she is target of racist bullying

By Orko Manna

Click here for updates on this story

    Folsom, California (KCRA) — A Folsom High School teen said classmates have been saying racist comments to her and about her — both at school and online.

Folsom High School freshman Aniyha Pier, 15, and her mother Tiffany Amos told KCRA 3 this is not a new issue, explaining that fellow students have been calling her racial slurs since October 2021.

A Folsom High School teen said classmates have been saying racist comments to her and about her — both at school and online.

Folsom High School freshman Aniyha Pier, 15, and her mother Tiffany Amos told KCRA 3 this is not a new issue, explaining that fellow students have been calling her racial slurs since October 2021.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.

News

CNN Newsource

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content